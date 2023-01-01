NWTN

NWTN is a pioneering green energy company dedicated to providing passenger-focused, premium electric vehicle products and green energy solutions to customers worldwide.

Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), NWTN has a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi.

NWTN is committed to the future of mobility solutions that integrate pioneering design, personalised lifestyles, Internet of Everything (IoT), autonomous driving technology, and the ecosystem of green energy.

In addition to the offering of new energy vehicles, NWTN is exploring opportunities in the entire clean energy value chain, including photovoltaics, green hydrogen power and energy storage in the UAE, the Middle East, North Africa, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.