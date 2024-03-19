Oxy (Occidental Petroleum Corporation)

Oxy, formally known as Occidental Petroleum Corporation, was founded in 1920 and has grown to become a leading international energy company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oxy is recognised for its expertise in oil and gas exploration and production, chemical manufacturing, and midstream operations. With a commitment to providing energy solutions, the company continuously works on enhancing its portfolio through technological advancements and strategic partnerships.

Oxy's operations span across the globe, with significant projects in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company places a strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation, leading the charge in carbon management and environmental responsibility. By leveraging its extensive experience and industry knowledge, Oxy aims to meet the world's growing energy demands while minimising environmental impact.

Under the leadership of CEO Vicki Hollub, Oxy is dedicated to driving value for shareholders and stakeholders alike. The company's robust business model and strategic initiatives ensure long-term growth and stability. Through its diverse range of services, Oxy continues to play a crucial role in the global energy sector, delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions.