Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

ONGC India, headquartered in Dehradun, is a leading player in the global energy market. Established in 1956, ONGC has grown to become a vital part of India's energy sector, producing significant quantities of oil and natural gas. With a workforce of 26,000 employees, the company continuously leverages its expertise to contribute to the nation's energy security and economic growth.

Under the leadership of CEO Arun Kumar Singh, ONGC is committed to exploring and producing oil and natural gas efficiently and sustainably. The company operates extensive upstream and downstream activities, including offshore and onshore drilling, refining, and petrochemicals production. ONGC's integrated approach ensures seamless operation across the entire energy value chain.

ONGC's dedication to innovation and sustainability positions it at the forefront of the energy industry. The company invests in cutting-edge technologies and sustainable energy solutions to reduce environmental impact and promote energy efficiency. By fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement, ONGC delivers reliable and sustainable energy to meet the growing demands of the market.