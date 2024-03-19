Company Profile

Founded in 1989, Olam Group is a leading global agri-business headquartered in Singapore. With a comprehensive presence in over 60 countries, Olam specialises in agricultural supply chain services, commodities trading, and food ingredients. The company prides itself on delivering sustainable solutions across the entire agriculture value chain, ensuring quality and efficiency in every operation.

Under the leadership of CEO Sunny Verghese, Olam Group has consistently strived to innovate and expand its services, addressing the complexities of global food security and sustainability. The company leverages advanced digital origination and risk management techniques to optimise its operations and better serve its diverse clientele. Olam's commitment to excellence is reflected in its robust logistics services, which ensure timely and reliable delivery of agricultural products worldwide.

Olam Group's dedication to sustainability is evident through its integrated approach to environmental and social responsibility. By fostering strong partnerships with farmers, communities, and stakeholders, Olam ensures long-term value creation and positive impact across its operations. As a result, Olam continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global agriculture, driving innovation, and promoting sustainable practices for a better tomorrow.