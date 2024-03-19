OneFamily is a member-owned financial services company based in Brighton, with offices in Swindon, Peterborough and Leeds. It provides ISAs, lifetime ISAs, lifetime mortgages, junior ISAs, child trust funds, bonds and over 50s life cover, along with life insurance and critical illness cover under the Beagle Street brand.

With almost 50 years’ experience as a trusted provider of financial products for children and adults, it has nearly 1.6m customers and £5.5bn in funds under management. OneFamily is the biggest child trust fund provider, holding over 25% of the market.