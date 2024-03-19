Orange is a leading global telecommunications company headquartered in Paris, France. Established in 1987, the company has grown to become a key player in digital transformation, providing innovative solutions that enable businesses and individuals to stay connected in an increasingly digital world. With a strong commitment to sustainable development, Orange is at the forefront of driving positive change through technology.

Under the leadership of CEO Christel Heydemann, Orange offers a comprehensive range of services, including mobile and broadband connectivity, cloud computing, and cybersecurity solutions. The company also focuses on emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. Orange's extensive network infrastructure ensures reliable and high-quality service across its global footprint.

With a dedicated team of 137,000 employees, Orange continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the demands of a rapidly changing market. The company's strategic initiatives are designed to enhance customer experience, drive operational efficiency, and foster sustainable growth. Orange remains committed to providing exceptional service and value to its customers, partners, and stakeholders.