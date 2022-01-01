Orbia

Founded in 1953, Orbia adopts a human-centric approach to its delivery of life’s essentials. Orbia works together with its stakeholders to tackle some of the most complex challenges for a better tomorrow.

Being a purpose-led company, Orbia is passionate about solving complex challenges, and has a vision to combine the strength of its businesses to collectively add up to something greater.

“Because big, systemic issues require strategic, collaborative, and human-centred solutions that are difficult for anyone company to tackle alone,” says Orbia.