Osaka Gas

Osaka Gas Company Facts
HQ Location
Osaka, Japan
Employee Count
20,960
CEO
Masataka Fujiwara
Revenue
¥1.3 trillion JPY
Company Profile

Founded in 1897, Osaka Gas has established itself as a leading energy supplier in Japan. With its headquarters in Osaka, the company has been committed to providing reliable and efficient energy solutions for over a century. As a prominent player in the energy sector, Osaka Gas continues to drive innovation and sustainability in the industry.

Osaka Gas offers a comprehensive range of services including natural gas supply, energy solutions for businesses, and renewable energy initiatives. The company's expertise in smart energy management and engineering services ensures that its clients receive top-notch support and cutting-edge technologies. Osaka Gas is dedicated to enhancing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact through its innovative products and services.

With a workforce of 20,960 employees, Osaka Gas operates with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and corporate responsibility. The company’s diverse portfolio includes gas appliances, commercial services, and advanced energy solutions tailored to meet the needs of various industries. Osaka Gas continues to expand its reach and impact by delivering sustainable and reliable energy solutions to its customers.

Keywords and Services
natural gas
energy solutions
commercial services
renewable energy
smart energy
gas appliances
engineering services
