OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare is a faith-based healthcare system providing state-of-the-art, compassionate care to the communities we serve. OSF is owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, which is recognised as one of the top healthcare employers in the United States with 24,000 Mission Partners in 150 locations throughout Illinois and Michigan. This includes 15 hospitals and two colleges of nursing. OSF is proud to be among the nation’s leading innovators in transforming care to improve the health of our communities, consistently providing excellent patient experiences and lower costs. OSF is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).