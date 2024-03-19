Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation

OCBC Bank, established in 1932, is headquartered in Singapore and has grown into one of Southeast Asia’s leading financial institutions. With a strong commitment to providing customer-centric banking solutions, OCBC offers comprehensive services across personal and corporate banking, investment, and wealth management. The bank prides itself on its technological innovations and robust financial products that cater to the evolving needs of its clients.

Under the leadership of CEO Helen Wong, OCBC Bank continues to drive growth and profitability while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and social responsibility. The bank’s extensive network spans across 18 countries and regions, ensuring a global presence that supports its customers’ international banking needs. OCBC’s strategic initiatives are aimed at enhancing customer experience and fostering long-term relationships.

OCBC’s diverse suite of services includes asset management, insurance, and investment banking, making it a versatile partner for both individual and business clients. The bank’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its numerous industry accolades and consistently strong financial performance. With a workforce of 19,000 employees, OCBC remains dedicated to innovation and excellence in the banking sector.