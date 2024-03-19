Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a leading global technology company in the design, manufacture, and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. Founded in 1905, PACCAR has a long-standing reputation for engineering excellence, innovation, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, USA, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide.

PACCAR's range of services includes the distribution of aftermarket parts, financial services, and information technology solutions tailored to the needs of the transportation industry. The company’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing and environmental stewardship is evident in its state-of-the-art production facilities and robust product development processes. PACCAR also invests significantly in research and development to ensure its products meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and efficiency.

Under the leadership of CEO R. Preston Feight, PACCAR continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its product offerings to better serve its diverse customer base. The company’s dedication to operational excellence and innovation drives its success in delivering reliable and efficient transportation solutions. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and sustainable practices, PACCAR remains at the forefront of the commercial vehicle industry.