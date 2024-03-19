Packaging Corp of America

Company Profile

Founded in 1959, Packaging Corp is a leading provider of packaging solutions with its headquarters based in Lake Forest, Illinois. Over the decades, the company has cemented its position as a significant player in the manufacturing of corrugated products and containerboards, serving a broad array of industries across the globe.

Under the leadership of CEO Mark W. Kowlzan, Packaging Corp prides itself on its commitment to sustainability and excellence in packaging. The company prioritises innovation in its product offerings and continually adapts to meet the evolving needs of its customer base. With a workforce of 16,000 employees, the company ensures a robust operational framework to deliver high-quality packaging solutions.

Packaging Corp’s extensive portfolio includes a variety of packaging solutions, emphasising efficiency and reliability in logistics. The organisation is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices, aiming to reduce its environmental footprint while maintaining top-tier product performance. With a strong presence in the packaging industry, Packaging Corp continues to drive forward with a clear vision and a steadfast focus on customer satisfaction.