Founded in 1918, Panasonic has grown to become a global leader in multiple sectors, including consumer electronics, home appliances, and automotive solutions. Headquartered in Kadoma, Osaka, Japan, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and technology to improve the quality of life for people around the world.

Panasonic offers a wide range of products and services tailored to both consumers and businesses. From state-of-the-art home appliances to advanced industrial equipment, the company has a comprehensive portfolio designed to meet diverse needs. Their commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly solutions is evident in their numerous green initiatives and energy-efficient products.

Under the leadership of CEO Yuki Kusumi, Panasonic continues to drive forward with its mission to create a better life and a better world. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions, Panasonic is dedicated to providing innovative and reliable products that enhance everyday experiences and business operations.