Partners Group Holding

Company Profile

Founded in 1996, Partners Group is a global private markets investment manager, committed to generating strong returns for its clients by investing in growth sectors. With headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, the company has grown to employ over 2,100 professionals across 20 offices worldwide. The firm is led by CEO David Layton, who oversees its comprehensive investment strategies.

Partners Group specialises in private equity, private debt, and infrastructure investments, providing clients with access to a diversified portfolio of private market investments. The company also focuses on real estate investments, helping clients capitalise on opportunities in the global real estate market. Through its expertise, Partners Group delivers tailored private market solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices.

As a leader in private markets, Partners Group manages a broad range of assets, emphasising long-term value creation and sustainability. The firm’s asset management services are designed to align with clients’ investment objectives, ensuring optimal results. Partners Group remains dedicated to innovation and excellence in all aspects of private market investing, maintaining its position as a trusted partner for investors seeking robust returns and strategic growth.