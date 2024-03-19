Company Profile

Pegatron Corporation, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global electronics manufacturing services provider. The company specialises in design and manufacturing services, offering a broad range of solutions for computing, consumer electronics, and mobile devices. Pegatron's commitment to innovation and quality has positioned it as a trusted partner for leading technology brands worldwide.

With a workforce of approximately 9,000 employees, Pegatron Corporation operates in various sectors, including cloud computing, automotive electronics, and connected devices. The company leverages its extensive expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities to deliver high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of its clients. By focusing on sustainable practices and technological advancements, Pegatron continues to drive progress in the electronics industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Kuang-Chih Cheng, Pegatron Corporation has achieved significant milestones, generating an annual revenue of $40.8bn. The company's strategic approach and dedication to excellence have solidified its reputation as a key player in the global electronics market. Pegatron remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and maintaining strong relationships with its customers and partners.