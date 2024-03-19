Company Profile

Performance Food Group, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, has been a cornerstone of the foodservice distribution industry since its founding in 1885. With a strong workforce of 23,000 employees, the company under the leadership of CEO George Holm, has continually delivered exceptional service and innovative solutions to its customers.

The company specialises in foodservice distribution and offers a comprehensive suite of services including supply chain solutions and logistics. Performance Food Group also excels in procurement, ensuring that their clients receive the best products at competitive prices. Their expertise extends to menu development and market insights, allowing businesses to stay ahead in a dynamic market.

Performance Food Group is committed to culinary excellence, providing customers with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed. From innovative supply chain solutions to expert logistics, PFGC remains dedicated to enhancing the foodservice industry. Their deep market insights and culinary expertise make them a trusted partner for businesses nationwide.