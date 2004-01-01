Permanent TSB

Permanent TSB is a leading Irish bank offering both personal and business banking, and is one of the three main retail banks in Ireland.

Founded in 1816 in Dublin, Ireland, the firm offers everyday banking capabilities, as well as mortgages, lending, and savings accounts.

It recently won two prestigious awards for a major digital transformation project, but also prides itself on its traditional approach to banking. With 80 branches around Ireland, it is steadfast in its commitment to provide face-to-face banking, as it seeks to serve traditional retail banking needs and also those of small businesses.