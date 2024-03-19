Company Profile

Pernod Ricard, founded in 1975, is a leading global producer and distributor of premium spirits and wines. With its headquarters situated in Paris, France, the company stands out in the global market, driven by its commitment to innovation and excellence in the beverage industry. Under the leadership of CEO Alexandre Ricard, Pernod Ricard has continued to expand its diverse portfolio of brands, catering to a wide range of consumer tastes and preferences.

The company employs around 20,000 people worldwide, reflecting its extensive reach and influence in the market. Pernod Ricard's strategic focus on premiumisation and brand development has seen it become a prominent player in the industry. The company is dedicated to sustainability, investing in eco-friendly practices and initiatives that ensure a positive impact on the environment and communities.

With a strong emphasis on creating memorable consumer experiences, Pernod Ricard leverages its global distribution network to bring its products to markets around the world. The company's commitment to quality and innovation ensures that it remains at the forefront of the beverage industry, continually setting new standards for excellence and consumer satisfaction.