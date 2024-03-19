Profile Picture
Petro Rabigh

Petro Rabigh Company Facts
HQ Location
Rabigh, Saudi Arabia
Employee Count
3400
CEO
Nasser D. Al-Mahasher
Revenue
$12.02bn

Established in 2005, Petro Rabigh stands as a leading player in the petrochemical and refining industry. Operating from its headquarters in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia, the company specialises in the production of high-value-added petrochemical products and refined petroleum products.

Under the leadership of CEO Nasser D. Al-Mahasher, Petro Rabigh has consistently delivered innovative industrial solutions, contributing significantly to the energy sector. With a robust workforce of 3,400 employees, the company maintains a steadfast commitment to operational excellence and sustainable practices.

Petro Rabigh is dedicated to advancing the chemical manufacturing landscape through its comprehensive range of services. This includes the production of plastics, chemical manufacturing, and a variety of petroleum products designed to meet the evolving needs of the market.

Keywords and Services
petrochemicals
refining
plastics
petroleum products
chemical manufacturing
industrial solutions
energy sector
Executives in Petro Rabigh

Michael Gustafson

General Manager of Material, Procurement and Contracts

