Petronas Chemicals

Company Profile

Founded in 1974, PETRONAS, short for Petroliam Nasional Berhad, is Malaysia's fully integrated oil and gas multinational, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur. PETRONAS is engaged in a comprehensive range of operations within the oil and gas industry, including exploration, production, refining, marketing, and trading. The company is recognised for its vast experience in project delivery and technology development, making it a key player on the global energy stage.

With 6,290 employees, PETRONAS is a significant contributor to Malaysia's economic development and global energy markets. The company's commitment to sustainability and innovation has driven its endeavours in enhancing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. PETRONAS continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies to maintain its competitive edge and uphold its leadership in the industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Mazuin Ismail, PETRONAS has diversified its portfolio to include renewable energy sources and advanced fuel solutions. By adapting to the evolving energy landscape, PETRONAS ensures the delivery of reliable energy to meet the world's growing demands. The company's retail network further extends its reach, providing consumers with quality petroleum products and services.