Pfizer, founded in 1849, stands at the forefront of the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to applying science and global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. With its headquarters in New York, USA, Pfizer leverages a robust portfolio to deliver innovative and impactful solutions in the healthcare sector.

Under the leadership of CEO Albert Bourla, the company continues to make great strides in the fields of immunology, oncology, and internal medicine, among others. Pfizer's commitment to research and development enables the company to address some of the world's most challenging healthcare issues, from rare diseases to widespread health threats.

Pfizer's core services include the development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and biotechnology products. The company's extensive product offerings and strategic collaborations ensure that it remains a trusted leader in the healthcare industry, dedicated to improving global health outcomes.