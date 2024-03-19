Company Profile

PG&E, headquartered in San Francisco, California, stands as a cornerstone in the energy sector. With a dedicated workforce of 25,000 employees, PG&E provides comprehensive energy solutions to millions of customers. The company is led by CEO Patti Poppe, who oversees its mission to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable energy services.

PG&E focuses on the distribution of both gas and electricity, ensuring that homes and businesses have access to essential energy resources. The company is committed to investing in renewable energy solutions and modernising infrastructure to meet the changing needs of the community. This forward-thinking approach underscores PG&E's dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Central to PG&E's operations is a strong commitment to customer support and safety. The company prioritises the well-being of its customers and employees, implementing rigorous safety standards and offering robust customer service. PG&E's efforts to innovate and adapt are driven by a clear vision of a sustainable and resilient energy future.