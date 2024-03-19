PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna

Company Profile

GKPGE, established in 1990, is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. With a robust portfolio in energy production, renewable energy, and electricity distribution, the company has consistently delivered sustainable energy solutions across Europe. The commitment to innovation has placed GKPGE at the forefront of the energy sector, driving forward the adoption of green technologies and practices.

The company's extensive infrastructure supports a wide range of energy services, ensuring reliable and efficient energy delivery to millions of customers. GKPGE's focus on renewable energy sources underscores its dedication to environmental sustainability and reducing carbon footprints, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

Under the leadership of CEO Dariusz Marzec, GKPGE continues to expand its influence and operations, solidifying its position as a key player in the energy industry. The company's strategic initiatives and investments in modern technology reflect its mission to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy for all.