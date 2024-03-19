Profile Picture
Profile Picture

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna Company Facts
HQ Location
Warsaw, Poland
Employee Count
41,000
CEO
Dariusz Marzec
Revenue
PLN 38.3 billion
Company Profile

GKPGE, established in 1990, is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. With a robust portfolio in energy production, renewable energy, and electricity distribution, the company has consistently delivered sustainable energy solutions across Europe. The commitment to innovation has placed GKPGE at the forefront of the energy sector, driving forward the adoption of green technologies and practices.

The company's extensive infrastructure supports a wide range of energy services, ensuring reliable and efficient energy delivery to millions of customers. GKPGE's focus on renewable energy sources underscores its dedication to environmental sustainability and reducing carbon footprints, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

Under the leadership of CEO Dariusz Marzec, GKPGE continues to expand its influence and operations, solidifying its position as a key player in the energy industry. The company's strategic initiatives and investments in modern technology reflect its mission to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy for all.

Keywords and Services
energy production
renewable energy
electricity distribution
sustainable energy solutions
energy infrastructure
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!