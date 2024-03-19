Philip Morris International

Founded in 1847, PMI is a global leader in the tobacco industry, headquartered in New York, USA. The company is renowned for its commitment to reducing the health impacts of tobacco products through innovation and advanced technology. With a strong presence in over 180 markets, PMI is dedicated to delivering high-quality products and services to its vast customer base.

At the core of PMI’s strategy is the development and commercialisation of reduced-risk products (RRPs). These innovative products are designed to provide smokers with less harmful alternatives to traditional cigarettes. PMI invests significantly in research and development to ensure that its product portfolio meets the highest standards of quality and safety. The company’s commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint is evident in every aspect of its operations.

PMI's extensive supply chain management and customer service capabilities enable it to meet the diverse needs of its global clientele. The company’s focus on continuous improvement and operational excellence ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry. With a dedicated workforce of 80,000 employees, PMI is well-positioned to drive future growth and innovation in the tobacco sector.