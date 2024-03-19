Founded in 1927, Phillips 66 has established itself as a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates across the entire energy value chain, including refining, marketing, and transportation. With a workforce of 15,000 dedicated employees, Phillips 66 continues to innovate and lead in the energy sector.

Phillips 66 is committed to providing energy and improving lives while maintaining a strong focus on safety, environmental stewardship, and sustainable practices. The company is involved in the production and marketing of a wide range of petroleum products and is a significant player in the chemicals market through its joint ventures. Their extensive logistics network ensures efficient transportation and distribution of energy products.

Under the leadership of CEO Mark Lashier, Phillips 66 has been advancing its strategic initiatives to optimise operations and deliver value to shareholders. The company leverages its expertise in refining, petrochemicals, and specialty products to meet global energy demands while investing in future growth opportunities. Phillips 66's dedication to operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation underscores its position as a leader in the energy industry.