Company Profile

Popular Mechanics, founded in 1902, has been at the forefront of technology and innovation for over a century. As a leading source of information on advancements in various fields, Popular Mechanics provides comprehensive coverage on technology, science, automotive, and the outdoors. With a focus on practical knowledge and real-world applications, the publication has become a trusted resource for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

With headquarters in New York, Popular Mechanics continues to evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of digital media. The company’s dedicated team of experts and writers ensures that readers receive up-to-date information and insights on the latest trends and innovations. By maintaining a strong online presence, Popular Mechanics reaches a global audience, delivering valuable content that informs and inspires.

Under the leadership of CEO Alexander George, Popular Mechanics remains committed to its mission of educating and empowering its readers. From in-depth reviews of the latest gear and gadgets to DIY projects and home improvement tips, Popular Mechanics offers a wide range of services that cater to the diverse interests of its audience. Through its rich history and ongoing dedication to excellence, Popular Mechanics continues to be a beacon of knowledge and inspiration in the world of technology and innovation.