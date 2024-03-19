Power Construction Corporation of China

PowerChina, headquartered in Beijing, China, has established itself as a cornerstone in the domains of engineering and infrastructure development since its founding in 2011. With a robust workforce of 164,160 employees, the company primarily engages in engineering, procurement, and construction projects across the globe. The leadership under CEO Ding Yanzhang has been pivotal in driving the company’s vision forward.

Specialising in renewable energy, PowerChina is a global leader in developing sustainable power generation projects. The company’s expertise extends to water conservation and real estate, making it a versatile player in the infrastructure sector. By leveraging advanced technology and innovative solutions, PowerChina continues to deliver superior services that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

PowerChina's commitment to quality and excellence is reflected in its impressive revenue of $82.54bn. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of projects that contribute significantly to economic development and environmental sustainability. As a trusted partner in infrastructure development, PowerChina remains dedicated to creating value and fostering growth in various communities worldwide.