Founded in 1925, Power Corporation has been at the forefront of the energy sector for nearly a century. Headquartered in London, UK, the company has grown to employ 40,300 dedicated professionals who drive innovation and sustainable energy solutions. With a rich history and a commitment to excellence, Power Corporation continues to lead in providing reliable and efficient energy services.

Under the leadership of CEO R. Jeffrey Orr, Power Corporation has expanded its reach and expertise in various aspects of the energy market. From renewable resources to power distribution, the company offers a wide range of services that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and communities. The company's strategic approach and innovative solutions make it a trusted partner in the energy industry.

Power Corporation is dedicated to developing and implementing cutting-edge technologies that ensure a sustainable future. With a focus on infrastructure development and consulting services, the company is well-equipped to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing energy landscape. Power Corporation remains committed to providing top-tier energy solutions that support economic growth and environmental stewardship.