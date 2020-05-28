PPI: digitalised benefits programmes for modern insurance

Part of Canadian insurance and financial services company PPI, PPI Benefits is an experienced team of consultants and third-party administrators for group benefits. With a reputation for outstanding customer service and cutting-edge proprietary solutions, the organisation provides access to plans that cover over 1,000 businesses across Canada, tailored to suit that particular enterprise’s individual needs. An expert in its field, the company offers technical support, consulting services, comprehensive implementation services, a range of benefits plans and more, all for an affordable, manageable cost.

The success and results of PPI Benefits are driven by its leadership team, who join together in a united effort to promote the best services for clients. Ed Hofstede, President, has been in the insurance sector for over 30 years and calls PPI - “a major player in the Canadian insurance marketing sector” - a natural evolution in his career. Joining the company almost 15 years ago, he started out as a Regional Leader at PPI Financial Group before going on to become the Vice President of Marketing at PPI Advisory, the VP of PPI Benefits and finally President in 2016. Inthida Ngeth, VP of Operations, on the other hand, came up via a slightly less linear path. “I don’t have much background in employee benefits or insurance per se,” she explains. “My background is in technology, consulting and telecoms; I worked in different roles across various industries before focusing on technology transformation.” Ngeth states that PPI’s open attitude towards digital innovation and its desire to leverage technology to improve its customers’ and advisors’ experience is what encouraged her to join in early 2019. “I wanted to be part of something exciting and evolutionary; the industry is changing right now.”

Change is certainly in the global zeitgeist - whether socially, economically or technologically motivated, in the digital era, most businesses are finding that the only way to stay relevant is to identify trends and adapt to them. In this regard, PPI Benefits has a clearly defined view of what good industry change should look like. “I've tried to always view our business as working through advisors to help their clients create healthy, engaged, loyal and productive employees,” Hofstede says. He identifies this simple strategy as integral to helping PPI’s clients provide necessary services and be successful. “ We believe our role goes beyond simply employee benefits and pension. Our mission is to help clients improve their work environment and build an exceptional employee experience for the modern world.”

This ability to see beyond the mere product or service which it provides is what gives PPI its edge and continues to inform its approach. Having worked with some of the top advisors in the country, PPI has developed a sophisticated mode of operation which factors in high business ethics, technological innovation and a strong, customer-centric philosophy. “We use what we call a ‘G.A.P.P. consulting methodology’: we look at the goals set by the client, understand why they are running a benefits programme and what they are trying to accomplish, and then we contrast that with the Actual results they are currently achieving,” explains Hofstede. Focusing on the two ‘Ps’ - Possibilities and Priorities - PPI helps its clients identify what’s important to them and how to execute an effective plan.

Access to the latest technology and an integrated system for deploying it is crucial to this operating model, and that, in turn, requires a well thought out digital transformation. “We know what our member and advisor journey should look like in terms of what we aspire to and how we want to transform in each of the steps,” says Ngeth. Taking an iterative approach, PPI Benefits has begun to deploy AI (artificial intelligence) in increments to automate less crucial functions whilst gradually developing larger tech solutions. It’s an approach that allows the company to constantly be achieving a string of small victories which will add up to a larger goal. After all, Hofstede says, repetitive data-entry tasks are tedious for employees and subject to manual error. Transferring the responsibility of these tasks from humans to machines eliminates this margin for problems and allows staff to focus their energy on more critical client-facing activities. “I want to automate the predictable so we can humanise the exceptional,” he adds. “It’s all about making PPI Benefits really effective and efficient on the predictable processes so that we’ve got more time to deal with people.”

Handling the vast amounts of data relevant to the insurance sector and placing it in an integrated environment for analytics software led PPI Benefits to start moving to a cloud-based platform - the company as a whole is actively transitioning to the cloud. Gathering, analysing and presenting that data to advisors and clients forms one of the company’s biggest technological challenges. “We're looking to evolve how we gather the information in a way that is easier and more consolidated in one location. From there, we can slice and dice it any way we want and structure it accordingly to make it meaningful,” Ngeth states. In the digital era, where data is king, knowing how to extract value from it and use historical patterns to determine decision-making, predict and inform risk assessments is PPI’s objective. However, far from being purely utilitarian, Hofstede emphasises that a technological approach is crucial to business continuity with a new generation of people with different expectations. “PPI is starting to use AI in the customer service realm and there’s an opportunity to use it for some of our narrower product deliveries. Our wonderful people have always been an important part of PPI Benefits’ value proposition, but we also know that there are a growing number of millennial clients coming through, and sometimes they may also value interacting with a chatbot, so we need that capability too.”