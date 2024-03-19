Profile Picture
PriceSmart

PriceSmart Company Facts
HQ Location
San Diego, California
Employee Count
11000
CEO
Robert E. Price
Revenue
$4.806 bn

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a leading warehouse club operator in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Founded in 1995, PriceSmart provides high-quality products and services at affordable prices, offering an extensive range of goods from fresh produce to electronics.

Focusing on member satisfaction, PriceSmart ensures a seamless shopping experience through its efficient distribution channels and store operations. The company continually expands its footprint, adapting to the unique needs of each market it serves, while upholding its commitment to quality and value.

PriceSmart's innovative business model encompasses various aspects such as private label products, efficient supply chain management, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. The company’s success is attributed to its robust membership base and a dedicated team of employees.

Keywords and Services
Warehouse club
membership
retail
private label products
supply chain management
customer service
Executives in PriceSmart

Vishwanath Krishnamoorthy

AVP, Global Logistics, Planning, Process and Optimisation

