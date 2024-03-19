Profile Picture
Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Facts
HQ Location
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
Employee Count
99000
CEO
Jon R. Moeller
Revenue
$82.006bn

Founded in 1837, Procter & Gamble has grown to become a global leader in consumer goods. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company is dedicated to providing a wide range of high-quality products that enhance the lives of consumers around the world. With a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, P&G continuously strives to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Under the leadership of CEO Jon R. Moeller, P&G employs approximately 99,000 people worldwide. The company operates through several key segments, including personal health, beauty, grooming, household care, and fabric care. P&G's diverse portfolio of trusted brands is designed to serve the needs of individuals and families, making everyday life a little bit better.

P&G's focus on excellence and integrity has earned it a reputation as a reliable and responsible corporate citizen. The company is dedicated to making a positive impact on communities and the environment, through sustainable practices and initiatives. By continually improving its products and operations, P&G aims to deliver superior value to consumers and shareholders alike.

Keywords and Services
consumer goods
personal health
beauty
grooming
household care
fabric care
baby care
family care
home care
