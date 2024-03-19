PTT GC Group

Founded in 2011, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (PTTGC) is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. The company is a key player in the petrochemical and biochemical industry, providing innovative and sustainable solutions to meet global demands. With a strong focus on environmental sustainability and community development, PTTGC aims to lead the way in industrial solutions that benefit both businesses and the planet.

Under the leadership of CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang, the company has grown to employ approximately 7,430 people. PTTGC is dedicated to creating value through its diverse range of products, which include petrochemicals, polymers, and biochemicals. The company leverages advanced technologies and research to deliver high-quality, sustainable products that contribute to various industries worldwide.

PTTGC's commitment to sustainability is evident in its corporate strategies and initiatives. The company actively engages in environmental conservation efforts, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint and promote resource efficiency. Through strategic partnerships and continuous innovation, PTTGC strives to make a positive impact on society and the environment while driving business growth.