Company Profile

Established in 1894, Punjab National Bank (PNB) stands as one of India's premier financial institutions. With its headquarters in New Delhi, PNB has consistently played a pivotal role in the nation's banking sector, offering a wide array of services including corporate banking, retail banking, and wealth management. The bank's longstanding commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has cemented its reputation as a reliable financial partner for millions.

Under the leadership of CEO Atul Kumar Goel, PNB continues to expand its reach and improve its service offerings. The bank's diverse portfolio includes insurance, investment services, and various loan products tailored to meet the needs of its extensive customer base. PNB's focus on digital banking solutions ensures that customers enjoy seamless and convenient access to their financial resources, anytime and anywhere.

With a workforce of over 103,000 employees, PNB prides itself on its deep-rooted values and customer-centric approach. The bank's dedication to excellence and innovation drives its mission to provide top-notch financial services. Through its extensive network and comprehensive service offerings, PNB remains committed to fostering economic growth and supporting the financial well-being of individuals and businesses alike.