Qualcomm, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a global leader in wireless technology and innovation. Founded in 1985, the company has revolutionised the mobile communication landscape with its cutting-edge semiconductor and software solutions. With a workforce of approximately 50,000 employees, Qualcomm is at the forefront of developing and commercialising advanced technologies that drive the growth of mobile, automotive, and IoT industries.

Under the leadership of CEO Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm continues to pioneer advancements in 5G, AI, and networking solutions. The company's portfolio includes a broad range of products and services designed to enhance connectivity and enable new user experiences across various sectors. Qualcomm's innovations are integral to modern mobile devices, providing essential components and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices.

Qualcomm's commitment to research and development has established it as a recognised authority in the tech industry. The company's contributions extend beyond consumer electronics, impacting automotive technology, industrial IoT, and smart cities. As a driving force behind the digital transformation, Qualcomm remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in wireless communication and connectivity.