Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics has been at the forefront of diagnostic information services since its inception in 1967. Headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, the company specialises in providing actionable insights that help improve patient care and enhance the quality of life for millions. With a robust network of laboratories and patient service centres, Quest Diagnostics offers a comprehensive suite of diagnostic testing services to healthcare providers, patients, and life insurance companies globally.

Under the leadership of CEO James E. Davis, Quest Diagnostics continues to innovate in the field of clinical laboratory services. The company's offerings include advanced diagnostics for cancer, cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders. Additionally, Quest Diagnostics plays a vital role in supporting clinical trials, offering precise testing and data collection services to pharmaceutical companies and research organisations.

Quest Diagnostics is also committed to empowering individuals with the information they need to manage their health proactively. Through their consumer health services, they enable patients to access a wide range of lab tests directly, fostering a culture of informed health decisions. The company’s dedication to improving health outcomes extends to their employee wellness programmes, which are designed to create healthier workplaces and communities.