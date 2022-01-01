R Systems

Hiren leads R Systems’ Global Intelligent Automation practice. He is a versatile leader with a proven track record of delivering substantial business value for over 25 years through information-based strategy and structured execution of technology initiatives. As a result-driven business leader and a catalyst for change, he has delivered global-scale digital transformation for some of the Fortune 500 companies. Hiren has worked with multiple client executives to develop and implement their automation strategies and drive efficient growth in their organisations.