Company Profile

Founded in 2011, Raízen is a leading integrated energy company headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. With a workforce of 31,000, Raízen has established itself as a major player in the energy sector, specialising in energy production, bioenergy, and ethanol production. Leading the company is CEO Ricardo Mussa, who oversees the company's extensive operations and strategic initiatives.

Raízen's operations span the entire energy production chain, from renewable energy and fuel distribution to sugar production and logistics. By leveraging its vast resources and expertise, Raízen is committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions and addressing global energy needs. The company operates a robust infrastructure that supports its diverse business ventures.

As a forward-thinking enterprise, Raízen focuses on innovation and sustainability, ensuring that its practices align with global environmental standards. Through its continued efforts in renewable energy and bioenergy, Raízen aims to make a significant impact on the global energy landscape, driving progress and fostering economic growth in the regions it serves.