Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Randstad started back in 1960 in the Netherlands, before their business spread across five continents and 38 markets. From their heritage, they believe that real connections are not made from data and algorithms – they require human involvement. Empathy. Intuition. Instinct. These human qualities have defined Randstad from the very beginning. They express the strong values on which Randstad was founded and which remain relevant today: to know, serve and trust, striving for perfection and the simultaneous promotion of all interests. In knowing more, they can better serve their clients and candidates, delighting them by creating relationships based on trust. By combining their passion for people with the power of today’s technology, they are creating an experience that is inherently more human.