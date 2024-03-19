Raytheon Technologies

Founded in 1934, RTX has grown into a global leader in aerospace and defence, providing advanced systems and services to commercial, military, and government customers. With its headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia RTX continues to set industry standards through innovation and a commitment to excellence.

Under the leadership of CEO Gregory J. Hayes, RTX leverages decades of experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver integrated solutions that enhance performance, reliability, and safety. The company’s extensive portfolio includes products such as advanced aircraft engines, avionics, aerostructures, cybersecurity, and intelligence solutions.

RTX's dedication to sustainability and corporate responsibility underscores its strategic initiatives, driving progress in both environmental stewardship and community engagement. With a workforce of 185,000 employees, RTX remains at the forefront of aerospace and defence innovation, continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible.