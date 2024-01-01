RB Global, Inc

RB Global is the trusted global marketplace for insights, services, and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles. Established as a Canadian company in 1958, the company now operates from auction sites and offices located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. The firm operates on a global scale, offering comprehensive asset management and disposition solutions. RB Global is your trusted global marketplace for insights, services, and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles. Trading under RBA on the New York Stock Exchange, RB is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, with almost 8,000 employees in its workforce.