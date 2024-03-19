Company Profile

Reckitt, established in 1840, is a global leader in consumer health, hygiene, and home products. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and sustainability, Reckitt aims to create a cleaner, healthier world. Headquartered in Slough, United Kingdom, the company employs around 40,000 people worldwide, dedicated to delivering quality products to enhance health and wellness.

Guided by CEO Kris Licht, Reckitt focuses on addressing some of the world's most pressing health and hygiene challenges. The company’s diverse portfolio includes well-known brands such as Dettol, Lysol, and Durex, which are trusted by millions of consumers globally. Reckitt's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation ensures that their products are both effective and sustainable.

As a company, Reckitt is dedicated to sustainability and social responsibility, constantly striving to reduce its environmental footprint while improving the communities it serves. Through various initiatives and partnerships, Reckitt continues to promote health and hygiene education, aiming to make a lasting positive impact on society.