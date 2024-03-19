Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, is a renowned biotechnology company focused on inventing life-transforming medicines for serious diseases. Over the years, Regeneron has engineered nine FDA-approved treatments and has multiple product candidates in development, all rooted in its proprietary VelociSuite® technology.

Regeneron employs a cutting-edge approach to research, leveraging genetics and proprietary technologies to accelerate drug discovery and development. The company's pipeline spans across multiple therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases. Regeneron is committed to innovation, aiming to address some of the most challenging unmet medical needs.

Under the leadership of CEO Leonard Schleifer, Regeneron continues to push the boundaries of biotechnology. With a workforce of 16,000 dedicated employees, the company strives to make a significant impact on global health through its robust research and development efforts. Regeneron's dedication to scientific excellence and patient-centric approach positions it as a leader in the biopharma industry.