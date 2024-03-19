Profile Picture
Republic Services

Republic Services Company Facts
HQ Location
Phoenix, Arizona, USA
Employee Count
40,000
CEO
Jon Vander Ark
Revenue
$16.1bn

Republic Services is a leader in the waste management and recycling industry, offering comprehensive waste disposal and environmental services. Founded in 1998, the company has established itself as a trusted provider of sustainable solutions for both commercial and residential customers.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Republic Services operates with a workforce of 40,000 employees dedicated to delivering reliable and responsible waste management services. The company is committed to creating a cleaner, safer, and healthier world by providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

Under the leadership of CEO Jon Vander Ark, Republic Services continues to innovate and expand its operations to address the evolving challenges of waste management. The company focuses on waste collection, recycling, waste disposal, and landfill services, striving to divert waste from landfills and promote sustainable practices within communities.

Keywords and Services
waste collection
recycling
waste disposal
environmental services
sustainable solutions
waste management
landfill
waste diversion
commercial waste
residential waste
