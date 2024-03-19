Company Profile

Founded in 1989, ResMed is a global leader in digital health and cloud-connected medical devices, transforming care for people with sleep apnoea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. With headquarters in San Diego, California, ResMed operates in over 140 countries, offering a comprehensive range of innovative solutions designed to improve quality of life and reduce the impact of chronic disease.

Under the leadership of CEO Mick Farrell, ResMed employs around 11,000 people globally, each dedicated to unlocking the power of digital health. Their portfolio includes cutting-edge Sleep apnoea therapy devices, home ventilators, and cloud-based healthcare informatics solutions that enhance patient monitoring and care.

ResMed's commitment to innovation is evident in their extensive research and development efforts, which drive advancements in Sleep apnoea therapy, respiratory care, and healthcare informatics. By leveraging technology, ResMed ensures patients receive optimal care and empowers healthcare providers with actionable insights, leading to better health outcomes and streamlined care delivery.