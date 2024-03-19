RiverSpring Living serves more than 18,000 people every day, both in the greater New York community and on a gorgeous 32-acre campus just minutes from Manhattan. This park-like community offers sweeping views of the Hudson River and walkable trails, featuring its own world-class art collection and outdoor sculptures. Backed by more than 100 years of top-rated service as the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, RiverSpring Living delivers progressive care with an unsurpassed reputation for quality.