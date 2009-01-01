Rivian Automotive

Born in 2009 from the sustainable vision of its Founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe, Rivian Automotive is a pure-play EV company that designs, manufactures, and delivers sports utility vehicles that are built for adventure.

Alongside its consumer vehicle range, Rivian also supplies electric delivery vans to the leading online retailer, Amazon, and prides itself on delivery vehicles built with the most sustainable materials possible, and a supply chain crafted with zero emissions in mind.