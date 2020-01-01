Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation

Established in 1960, the Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) remains to be a reliable pillar in the Philippine banking industry, providing a variety of financial services that has continuously evolved to meet its customers changing needs. Through its retail and investment banking products, microfinance unit, foreign exchange brokerage, leasing company, and overseas remittance services, the group focuses on driving game-changing innovations for greater financial inclusion. As a financial services leader, RCBC has received over 30 regional and global recognitions in 2020 and 2021 alone. This includes the World Finance’s Best Banking Group in the Philippines. It garnered the Asiamoney’s Best Digital Bank for two years in a row for its outstanding initiatives during the pandemic. It was also conferred the same award title by the International Business Magazine and the Alpha Southeast Asia’s Best Financial Institution Awards, among other accolades to name a few.