Rogers Communications, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading Canadian telecommunications and media company. Founded in 1960, the company has grown to become a significant player in the industry, providing a wide range of services, including cable television, wireless communications, and internet services. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Rogers continues to evolve its offerings to meet the changing needs of its diverse customer base.

Under the leadership of Tony Staffieri, Rogers is committed to delivering high-quality and reliable services. The company has a robust infrastructure that supports a variety of solutions for both residential and business customers. From high-speed internet and advanced wireless networks to comprehensive media broadcasting services, Rogers ensures seamless connectivity and entertainment for millions of Canadians.

Rogers Communications also plays a crucial role in the enterprise sector, offering digital solutions and enterprise services designed to enhance business operations. With a workforce of approximately 29,000 dedicated employees, Rogers continues to drive growth and innovation within the Canadian telecommunications landscape.