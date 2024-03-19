Royal Ahold Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize is a prominent global retail company headquartered in Zaandam, Netherlands. Established in 2016, the company has grown to become a significant player in the retail industry, employing approximately 414,000 individuals across its various operations. Under the leadership of CEO Frans Muller, Ahold Delhaize continues to thrive and expand its presence in the market.

The company's primary focus is on providing exceptional grocery and consumer goods services through its extensive network of supermarkets and e-commerce platforms. Ahold Delhaize leverages its robust supply chain and commitment to sustainability to consistently deliver high-quality products to customers worldwide.

Ahold Delhaize is dedicated to driving digital transformation and innovation within the retail sector. By embracing new technologies and strategies, the company aims to enhance the shopping experience for consumers and maintain its competitive edge in the industry.