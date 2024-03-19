Company Profile

Established in 1860, S&P Global has grown to be a premier provider of essential intelligence for companies, governments, and individuals seeking insights into financial markets. With a workforce of around 41,000 employees worldwide, the company is headquartered in New York, USA. S&P Global plays a pivotal role in providing high-quality data, analytics, and research.

Under the leadership of CEO Douglas L. Peterson, S&P Global offers a broad range of services, encompassing financial information, data solutions, and insightful analytics. These offerings are crucial for businesses and investors aiming to make informed decisions. The company's expertise extends to providing credit ratings and benchmarks, essential tools for assessing market trends and investment opportunities.

S&P Global's commitment to excellence is reflected in its comprehensive array of services, including investment advisory and risk assessment. This dedication ensures that clients receive accurate and actionable information, helping them navigate complex financial landscapes. With a legacy spanning over 160 years, S&P Global remains a trusted partner in the financial industry.